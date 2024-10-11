 Contact Us
News World

France summons Israel's envoy over attacks on UN troops in Lebanon

France said on Friday it had summoned the Israeli ambassador after UN peacekeepers in Lebanon said Israeli fire on their headquarters wounded two staff. "These attacks constitute serious violations of international law and must cease immediately. France is therefore summoning, today the Israeli ambassador to France," the French foreign ministry said.

Reuters WORLD
Published October 11,2024
Subscribe
FRANCE SUMMONS ISRAELS ENVOY OVER ATTACKS ON UN TROOPS IN LEBANON

France summoned Israel's ambassador on Friday to seek an explanation after Israeli troops fired at positions held by U.N. peacekeepers, including at the Naqoura base in southern Lebanon, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"These attacks constitute serious violations of international law and must stop immediately," the ministry said.

France has about 700 troops as part of the UNIFIL mission. None of its troops has been wounded so far.

The ministry said that all sides in the conflict had an obligation to protect peacekeepers.