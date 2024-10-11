EU expected to issue first sanctions for Iranian ballistic missile transfer to Russia

The European Union is expected on Monday to impose sanctions on individuals and organisations over the Iranian transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, a high-ranking EU official said on Friday.

The official, previewing a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, said there would be "a first package of designations in the context of Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia."

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the sanctions would target both individuals and organisations but did not provide further details.







