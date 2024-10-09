Hamas, Fatah meet in Egypt to address Gaza war, national unity

Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah held talks in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Wednesday to discuss Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Hamas media adviser Tahir al-Nunu said his group's delegation was chaired by political bureau member Khalil al-Hayya, while Fatah deputy leader Mahmoud al-Aloul headed his group's team.

"These meetings aim to discuss the (Israeli) aggression on Gaza, political and field developments, and to unify national ranks," he added.

Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel, citing unnamed sources, earlier reported that the talks between the two Palestinian groups discussed a host of issues, including the file of Gaza border crossings.

In July, Palestinian factions agreed in China to reach a "comprehensive national unity" and form a temporary national unity government to manage Palestinian affairs in the West Bank and Gaza.

The West Bank and Gaza have been politically divided since June 2007 due to sharp disagreements between Fatah and Hamas.

Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, one year after winning the 2006 legislative elections, while Fatah has ruled over the West Bank.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,700 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

