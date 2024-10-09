Israeli foreign minister’s remarks against Turkish president are ‘unsuccessful' attempts to change the subject: Türkiye

Remarks by Israel's foreign minister targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are an "unsuccessful psychological operation attempt" meant to attract attention and change the subject, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"The Israeli Foreign Minister has made another post filled with slander targeting our country and our esteemed President," said a ministry statement on Wednesday.

"We evaluate the statement in question as an unsuccessful psychological operation attempt aimed at attracting attention and changing the subject," it added.

The statement said Ankara is waiting to see how Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz will try to defend himself before courts of justice over "his role in the genocide of the Palestinians," referring to Tel Aviv's yearlong offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 42,000 people and injured nearly 98,000.

The statement also reiterated that Türkiye will continue its stance of giving "strong support" to the Palestinians.















