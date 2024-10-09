 Contact Us
US incredibly concerned about humanitarian situation in Gaza, State Dept says

Published October 09,2024
The United States is incredibly concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, particularly in northern Gaza, the State Department said on Wednesday, adding it is the subject of very urgent discussions between Washington and Israel.

"It has been the subject of some very urgent discussions between our two governments," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

"We have been making clear to the government of Israel that they have an obligation under international humanitarian law to allow food and water and other needed humanitarian assistance to make it into all parts of Gaza, and we fully expect them to comply with those obligations."