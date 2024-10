Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received the head of the Consultative Committee of the Turkish Minority of Western Thrace in Greece and elected Iskece mufti in the capital Ankara.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received head of the Consultative Committee of Turkish Minority of Western Thrace Ibrahim Serif and elected Iskece Mufti Mustafa Trampa," said Erdogan's X account.

No further information on the meeting was provided.