BOB WOODWARDS UPCOMING BOOK REVEALS BIDENS SLANGY REMARKS ABOUT ISRAEL PM: SON OF A B*TCH, BIBI NETANYAHU

An upcoming book by Bob Woodward revealed President Joe Biden's profane remarks about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report Tuesday.

"War" by the renowned investigative journalist known for uncovering insider information about American presidents, is set to be published Oct. 15.

"That son of a b*tch, Bibi Netanyahu, he's a bad guy. He's a bad f***ing, guy!" Biden reportedly said about the Israeli leader in private earlier this year, amid Tel Aviv's onslaught against the Gaza Strip, according to CNN.

The outgoing president also made profanity-laced comments about other world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"That f***ing Putin … Putin is evil. We are dealing with the epitome of evil," Biden reportedly said after Russia invaded Ukraine. The remarks were made to advisers in the Oval Office.

The book also uncovers details about former President Donald Trump's private conversations with Putin, including "a secret shipment of COVID-19 testing equipment Trump sent to the Russian president for his personal use during the height of the pandemic."

CNN described "War" as packed with fresh insights into high-stakes confrontations, based on hundreds of hours of interviews with key participants.

The book delves into the political and personal battles Biden has faced during his presidency, including his decision to withdraw from the 2024 campaign and discussions surrounding his son, Hunter's, legal challenges.