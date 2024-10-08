Lavrov warns of response if Ukraine uses West-supplied missiles to target deep within Russian territory

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Tuesday that if Western nations allow Ukraine to strike deep inside Russian territory with long-range missiles supplied by the West, Moscow will respond.

Though Lavrov said in an interview with Russia's Pervy TV channel that Russia has "ceased" to closely monitor this issue, he referred to President Vladimir Putin's meeting with senior journalists in June, during which he categorically outlined the country's response to such a scenario.

The top Russian diplomat emphasized that any Western approval to supply these missiles would automatically trigger Putin's mentioned response measures.

During a meeting with senior journalists and management from international news agencies in St. Petersburg on June 5, the Russian president warned that if Western nations consider it acceptable to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons capable of striking Russian territory, Moscow may supply similar weapons to other regions around the world as part of countermeasures.

Specifically, he hinted that these weapons would be directed at sensitive targets in nations responsible for arming Ukraine with such capabilities.

Since the conflict began in February 2022, Western countries have provided substantial military aid to Ukraine totaling more than €110 billion.

The US leads with around €51.6 billion allocated specifically for military assistance, which includes equipment like tanks, artillery, air defense systems, and missiles.

Other major contributors include Germany, with €17.7 billion, and the UK, pledging €9.1 billion. Moreover, countries such as Denmark and Norway have made significant contributions in terms of their GDP.

The European Union also adds to this support through initiatives like the European Peace Facility, which has earmarked billions more for military assistance to Ukraine.

Overall, the aid has come in the form of weapons, ammunition, and logistics support, as well as defensive systems to help Ukraine maintain its capabilities in the ongoing conflict.