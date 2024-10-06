More than 25 Israeli personnel killed since incursion into southern Lebanon: Hezbollah

More than 25 officers and soldiers from Israel's elite forces have been killed and over 130 injured since the beginning of a ground incursion into southern Lebanon earlier this month, Hezbollah said late Saturday.

"These numbers have been partially acknowledged by the enemy, and the coming days will reveal what they have hidden from their audience," the Lebanese group said on Telegram.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed more than 41,800 victims, most of them women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, last October.

At least 2,036 victims have since been killed from Israeli attacks, over 9,500 injured and 1.2 million displaced in Lebanon, according to Lebanese authorities.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.





