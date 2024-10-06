86% of Israelis unwilling to live near Gaza border after war - poll

Some 86% of Israeli settlers are unwilling to live in settlements near the border with the Gaza Strip after the end of the current Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave, a new poll showed on Sunday.

The poll, conducted by the Israeli public broadcaster KAN and included 600,000 Israelis, found that only 14% of respondents said they would consider living in areas adjacent to Gaza.

According to the survey, just 27% of Israelis believe their country has "won the war against Hamas," while 35% think it has "lost." The remainder were unsure.

Opinions varied significantly between supporters of the ruling coalition and opposition voters. Among coalition voters, 47% felt Israel had won, while 48% of opposition voters believed the country had lost.

Respondents were also asked if they personally knew someone who had died in the war or in the Oct. 7 attack. 12% reported losing a family member or close friend, and 36% said they knew someone who had died.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,900 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,100 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









