UNIFIL expresses deep concern about military activities near to base

The United Nations Interim Forces in south Lebanon (UNIFIL) expressed "deep concern" late on Sunday about recent activities by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in the immediate vicinity of one of its posts."UNIFIL is deeply concerned by recent activities by the IDF immediately adjacent to the Mission's position 6-52, south-east of Marun al Ras," in the western sector of south Lebanon.On October 4, Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah claimed it targeted Israeli troops "in the plain of Maroun al-Ras" in southern Lebanon, triggering heavy Israeli artillery shelling and airstrikes into the area."This is an extremely dangerous development. It is unacceptable to compromise the safety of UN peacekeepers carrying out their Security Council-mandated tasks," the UNIFIL Staement said.UNIFIL urged actors of their obligations to protect UN personnel and property.Israel began a massive wave of attacks on Lebanon late last month, with the stated aim of enabling the return of some 60,000 residents evacuated from the border regions.