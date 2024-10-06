1 Israeli killed, 10 injured in attack in southern Israel

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 06,2024
One Israeli was killed and ten others were injured in an attack near a bus station in southern Israel on Sunday, according to Israeli media.

Israeli Channel 12 said an attacker stabbed and opened fire on passengers at Beersheba's central bus station during the attack.

The attacker was shot dead by Israeli police, the broadcaster said, without providing further details.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,900 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

The conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,200 people and injured over 3,400 others since Sept. 23.