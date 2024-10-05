Police detain climate activist Greta Thunberg at Brussels climate protest

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained on Saturday during a protest in Brussels against fossil fuel subsidies.

Around 150 demonstrators, responding to calls from environmental groups, gathered to demand the EU end subsidies for oil, gas, and other fossil fuels.

The protesters, holding signs reading "Zero Emissions Now" and "End Fossil Subsidies," staged a sit-in on Boulevard du Jardin Botanique, blocking traffic.

Belgian police detained the protesters obstructing the road, including Thunberg, 21. Her keffiyeh scarf drew attention during the demonstration. The black-and-white checkered scarves have become a symbol of the Palestinian liberation movement, since Oct. 7, 2023, nearly a year ago, when Israel's deadly offensive on Gaza began.

The rally was backed by several organizations, including the climate change civil disobedience group Extinction Rebellion.

The EU provides roughly €100 billion ($110 billion) annually in fossil fuel subsidies. Activists are urging an immediate halt.







