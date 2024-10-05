Spain’s king calls for end to 'indescribable destruction' in Gaza

Spain's King Felipe VI on Saturday called for an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza, describing it as causing "indescribable destruction and suffering."

During a visit to Jordan, Felipe warned that the conflict, which has been continuing for almost a year, has now spread to Lebanon, worsening the situation, according to Jordanian news agency Petra.

He urged a return to the political process, emphasizing the need for a two-state solution for lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its relentless offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

In the year since, more than 41,800 people have been killed, most of them women and children, and nearly 97,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.







