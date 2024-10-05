UN: More than half a million people displaced in Lebanon

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Saturday that more than half a million people have been displaced in Lebanon due to ongoing conflict, with 285,000 having fled the country. The number of conflict-related deaths has surged by 200% in the past two weeks, while the number of displaced individuals has risen by 385%.

More than half a million people are now displaced in Lebanon, with 285,000 having left the country, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Saturday.



The number of conflict-related deaths has reportedly increased by 200% in the past two weeks, with displaced people rising by 385%.



Since September 23, Israel has significantly intensified its missile attacks on targets of the Iranian-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah in Lebanon.



Hezbollah has been attacking Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas since the war in Gaza began following the October 7 terrorist attacks.



As of Thursday, at least 1,699 people have reportedly been killed and almost 10,000 injured in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah within a year, according to the OCHA, which cited the Lebanese Health Ministry.



Some 77 healthcare workers have been killed, with 28 of them reportedly in just 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday.



According to the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM), at least 541,527 people were displaced in the country as of Thursday.



According to IOM reports, nearly 285,000 people have left the country since September 23, with about 40% of them being Lebanese.



Nearly 40,000 Lebanese reportedly flew out, along with 10,000 Syrians. The majority of people are fleeing overland across the borders, especially to Syria.



The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has registered 185,000 arrivals in Syria, according to the OCHA. At least 4,000 Lebanese have reportedly also fled to Iraq.











