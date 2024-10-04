Tunisians protest against President Saied two days before presidential vote

Hundreds of Tunisians marched in the capital on Friday, escalating protests against President Kais Saied, two days before what they say is an unfair presidential vote in which Saied has removed most other candidates to remain in power.

Protesters, who held up banners reading "Farce elections" and "Freedoms, not a lifelong presidency," marched to Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the main thoroughfare in Tunis and a focus point in 2011 protests that toppled former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Political tensions in the North African country have risen since an electoral commission named by Saied disqualified three other prominent candidates, and an independent court has been stripped of authority to adjudicate on election disputes by the parliament.

The opposition's anger flared after presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel was handed down three prison sentences totalling 14 years.

He has been in jail since he was arrested a month ago on charges of forging electoral documents.

Saied now faces just two rival candidates, Zammel and Zouhair Maghzaoui, who was a former Saied ally and then turned critic.

Protesters chanted slogans against Saied: "The people want the fall of the regime" and Dictator Saied ... your turn has come".

"Tunisians are not accustomed to such an election. In 2011, 2014 and 2019 they expressed their opinions freely, but this election does not allow them the right to choose their destiny", said Zied Ghanney, an opposition figure.









