New NATO chief arrives in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on unannounced visit

New NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. His arrival was confirmed by NATO spokeswoman Farah Dakhlallah on X, where she shared a link to his press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 03,2024
Further details on Rutte's visit were not immediately provided.

Rutte, a former Dutch prime minister, assumed his charge as the new secretary general of NATO on Tuesday, replacing Norway's Jens Stoltenberg who ran the alliance for a decade.