New NATO chief arrives in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on unannounced visit

New NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

Rutte's arrival in Kyiv was reported by NATO spokeswoman Farah Dakhlallah on X, where she shared a link of his press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Further details on Rutte's visit were not immediately provided.

Rutte, a former Dutch prime minister, assumed his charge as the new secretary general of NATO on Tuesday, replacing Norway's Jens Stoltenberg who ran the alliance for a decade.









