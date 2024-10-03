G7 CONDEMNS IRANS MISSILE ATTACK ON ISRAEL

G7 members expressed their "firm condemnation" of Tuesday's Iranian attack on Israel, expressing strong concern over the escalation in the Middle East.

As the president of the Council of Ministers, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called and chaired an urgent video conference of G7 leaders early Wednesday, "following the worsening of the crisis in the Middle East."

"During the conversation, the leaders reiterated the firm condemnation of Iran's attack against Israel," said a statement released by the Italian Presidency of G7.

On Tuesday night, Iran carried out a major missile attack on Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, and an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander.

Pointing to "a constantly changing scenario," the leaders agreed to work together to foster a decrease in tensions at the regional level, starting with the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution 2735 on Gaza and resolution 1701 regarding the stabilization of the Israel-Lebanon border.

"Expressing their strong concern over the escalation of the last few hours, it was reaffirmed that a region-wide conflict is not in anyone's interest and that a diplomatic solution is still possible," the statement said.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,700 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last October.

The conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed 1,928 people and injured nearly 9,300 others since Sept. 23.













