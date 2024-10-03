As Mideast conflict escalates, Greece tightens security, prepares for possible migrant wave

Greece is ramping up security measures and preparing for a possible wave of migrants as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to intensify, local reports said Thursday.



During a meeting of the Greek National Security Council on Wednesday, the issue was a key focus, Kathimerini daily reported.



Authorities are evaluating the possibility of expanding existing refugee facilities, which currently shelter some 3,000 people, the report said.



Greek law enforcement and intelligence services are on heightened alert following recent violent incidents linked to Middle East tensions.



Security measures have been tightened for potential targets within Greece, with expectations of pro-Palestinian demonstrations.



The government has also drawn up plans to evacuate nearly 3,500 Greek citizens from Lebanon, with two C-130 military planes ready for deployment if needed.



The surge in regional tensions is attributed to Israel's relentless offensive in Gaza, which has killed some 41,600 people, most of them women and children, after a cross-border attack by Hamas in October 2023.



The conflict has since extended into Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes have targeted Hezbollah, killing 1,928 people and injuring nearly 9,300 since Sept. 23.