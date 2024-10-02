UN rights chief ‘implores’ all states to prevent wider conflict in Middle East

The UN human rights chief on Wednesday called on all states to act to prevent wider conflict in the Middle East.

"I implore all States, including Members of the Security Council, to act resolutely to prevent a wider conflict in the Middle East with potentially devastating consequences for civilians," Volker Turk said in a statement.

"It is vital that they use their voices and influence to bring the warring parties to the negotiating table to end this," Turk said, adding: "We appeal to reason. Peace must prevail."

Israel launched a devastating military offensive on the Gaza Strip after the Hamas attack, and has since killed more than 41,600 people.

The conflict also spread to Lebanon, with the Israeli army launching extensive airstrikes against what it called Hezbollah targets two weeks ago, killing more than 1,000 people and displacing tens of thousands more. The strikes also assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Iran on Tuesday fired ballistic missiles at Israel, saying it was in response to the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Nasrallah and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoshan.

Haniyeh was killed in Tehran in July, while Nasrallah and Nilforoshan were targeted in Beirut last week.