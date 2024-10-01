UN humanitarian office 'deeply concerned' over reports of Israeli ground offensive in southern Lebanon

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Tuesday said that it is "deeply concerned" over the reports of an Israeli ground offensive in southern Lebanon, urging all sides to engage in an immediate de-escalation.

"We are deeply concerned about this development," spokesperson Jens Laerke told a UN briefing in Geneva.

"We urge all parties to prioritize the protection of civilians, adhere to international humanitarian law, and engage in immediate de-escalation to prevent further loss of life and to prevent further suffering," Laerke said.

He also detailed the $426 million flash appeal launched by OCHA on Tuesday, saying the appeal aims to mobilize urgent resources for a million people directly affected or displaced in Lebanon since October 2023.

According to the appeal, urgent needs to be tackled include basic assistance, food security and agriculture, protection of civilians, health, shelter and washing.

Since Sept. 23, Israel has launched massive airstrikes against what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, killing more than 1,057 people and injuring over 2,950 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Several Hezbollah leaders have been killed in the assault, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, most of them women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.



