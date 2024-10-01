UN chief condemns 'broadening of Middle East conflict' amid Iranian attacks against Israel

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the escalation of tensions Tuesday in the Middle East, especially between Iran and Israel.

"I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation," Guterres wrote on X.

Urging that the escalations "must stop," Guterres said, "We absolutely need a ceasefire."

His statement came after Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel amid heightened tensions between the two regional arch-rivals.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRCG) said the attack was in response to the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoshan.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran last month. Nasrallah was killed Friday in Beirut, along with Nilforoshan.

The Guard Corps warned that if Israel responds to the missile barrage, it will face more "crushing attacks."

It said the attack was conducted with the support of the army and Defense Ministry.

Tensions have been running high between Tehran and Tel Aviv since the assassination of Haniyeh in the Iranian capital on Aug. 1. Iran had blamed it on Israel and vowed a stern response.

The assassination of Nasrallah, a key ally of Iran, in an Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut was followed by strong condemnation from Iran's top leadership.

It is not yet known if the missiles fired toward Israel struck their targets and if there were any casualties or damages.







