Ukraine top priority for incoming NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

Ukraine will be NATO Secretary General-designate Mark Rutte's top priority when he takes over the Western military alliance's top job.



"Ukraine is at the top of the list," Rutte said, speaking alongside outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.



Rutte noted other important tasks for NATO like ramping up Western defence industry production as well as deepening ties with partners in the Indo-Pacific.



Faced with the prospect of former U.S. president Donald Trump returning to the White House, Rutte said he was not worried as he had worked the US presidential candidate before.



Trump pushed NATO allies to spend more on defence, Rutte said, stressing that this was now the case. "He was also pushing us on China, and I think he was right there," he added.

