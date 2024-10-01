Kremlin says it is deeply concerned about Israeli raids in Lebanon

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned about Israel's military activity in Lebanon and a strike on the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Israel said intense fighting had erupted with the Hezbollah movement in south Lebanon on Tuesday after its paratroops and commandos launched raids there, at the start of a ground incursion that followed airstrikes against Hezbollah's leadership.

NATO BOSS UNLIKELY TO CHANGE POLICY

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not expect any major change of policy from NATO's new secretary general, Mark Rutte.