Israel military to conduct 'powerful strikes' tonight throughout Middle East - report

Israeli media, citing the military, reported on Tuesday that Israel's air force will continue conducting "powerful strikes" across the Middle East tonight, following Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel earlier in the day.

Published October 01,2024
