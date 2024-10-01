Ankara accuses Israel of aiming to occupy Lebanon

DPA WORLD Published October 01,2024 Subscribe

Türkiye on Tuesday accused Israel of aiming to occupy Lebanon with its ground offensive.



It said the offensive was "an illegal invasion attempt," which "targets the security and stability of the region and beyond" and "is likely to spark a new wave of migration and to give ground to extremists all around the world."



Israeli ground troops advanced into southern Lebanon early on Tuesday morning in the country's first ground offensive into the neighbouring country since the 2006 war.



Dubbed Northern Arrows, the offensive is directed at Lebanon's Shiite militia Hezbollah.









