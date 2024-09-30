Russian premier to visit Armenia to attend 3rd Eurasian Economic Forum

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will travel to Armenia on Tuesday to attend the third edition of the Eurasian Economic Forum in the capital Yerevan.

A statement by the Russian government late Sunday said that Mishustin will travel to Yerevan to take part in the forum's plenary session, as well as a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The council is led by the heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which was established in 2014 and consists of five post-Soviet states-Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

Armenia assumed the EAEU's chairmanship for 2024 earlier this year.

The two-day forum, themed 10 Years of the EAEU: Perspectives and Priorities, began earlier today.