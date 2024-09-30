Russia claims it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia on Monday claimed that it took control of another settlement in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow continues to claim advances against Kyiv.

A statement from the Russian Defense Ministry said that its forces captured the settlement of Nelipivka, located about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) north of the settlement of Niu-York and about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) south of the industrial city of Toretsk.

Moscow said it took control of Niu-York last month, describing the settlement as a "strategically important logistics hub."

Rural and urban areas near Toretsk are a key front in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has been raging on for more than two years.

Ukraine's General Staff said in an earlier statement that 11 battles were fought in the area near Toretsk during the past day, particularly near Toretsk itself, as well as near Nelipivka and the settlement of Shcherbynivka.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's recent claims, and independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.