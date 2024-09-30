EU foreign policy chief says need for more humanitarian assistance in Lebanon 'urgent'

The EU foreign policy chief on Monday urged more humanitarian assistance for Lebanon, calling the need urgent amid the recent escalation of hostilities with Israel.

"The humanitarian situation in Lebanon is quickly deteriorating, with some 1 million displaced persons in just a few days," Josep Borrell warned on X.

"I commend France's efforts in coordination with the EU to support the Lebanese," Borrell said of Paris' medical assistance to Lebanon, which includes medicines and two mobile health posts.

He added: "Increased humanitarian assistance is urgent while diplomatic efforts continue to stop the war."

Since Sept. 23, Israel has launched massive airstrikes against what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, killing more than 900 people and injuring over 2,700 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Several Hezbollah commanders have been killed in the Israeli assault, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, most of them women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.