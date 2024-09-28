US defence secretary assures Israel of its full support

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had two phone conversations with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on the day of the Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Defense.

DPA WORLD Published September 28,2024

In the phone calls on Friday, Austin assured Israel of Washington's full support in its fight against Iranian-backed armed groups, the Pentagon said.



He also made it clear that the United States was determined to prevent Iran and its associated groups from "exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict."



He said that they were capable of protecting US troops in the region and remained committed to defending Israel.











