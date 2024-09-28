Norway urges upholding international law at UN General Debate

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide emphasized Saturday the urgent need to uphold international law amid escalating global tensions.

"For the first time in 79 years, we have a major interstate war in Europe," Eide said in an address to the UN General Debate in New York as he condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine as a "blatant violation" of the UN Charter.

He stressed that while "Israel, like any other state, has a right to defend itself against terrorism," it is equally bound by international humanitarian law, calling for the immediate release of hostages held by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

Eide highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. "At least 41,000 people have been killed," he said and encouraged adherence to the Geneva Conventions by all parties involved in the conflict.

He reiterated the necessity of a two-state solution for lasting peace in addressing the broader Middle East crisis.

"In every crisis lies an opportunity," he asserted, advocating for increased international cooperation and the recognition of Palestine as a state.

Eide concluded by emphasizing the critical role of the UN in addressing global challenges.

"As we approach the 80th anniversary of this United Nations, we must step up our efforts to develop this organization," he said.