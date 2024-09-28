Turkish FM: Israel would spread Gaza war to wider region

Turkish foreign minister said on Saturday that Israel is drawing both itself and its allies into a major conflict. Fidan pointed out that Israel will not stop after Gaza and will also move into Lebanon.

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber in New York, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also said Türkiye believed Israel would not stop in Lebanon and would spread the war in Gaza to the wider region.

He said the "helplesness" of the United States and other Western countries was allowing the violence to continue.



"It is troubling that 'all of the US' power is at Israel's disposal'. There is a desire within Israel, including Netanyahu, for the war to spread to region," Fidan said in a statement.









