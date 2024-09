Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said Saturday that the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike in the Lebanese capital will bring about Israel's "destruction".

"We warn the leaders of the occupying regime that the unjust bloodshed... especially of Hezbollah's secretary general, martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, will bring about their destruction," Iran's ISNA news agency quoted Aref as saying.