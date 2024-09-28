Hundreds demonstrate near US embassy in Iraq after Nasrallah killing

Following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike, hundreds of supporters of Shiite parties took to the streets in Iraq on Saturday. Demonstrators gathered outside Baghdad’s Green Zone, carrying Iraqi and Lebanese flags along with photos of the slain Hezbollah leader.

DPA WORLD Published September 29,2024 Subscribe

Following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, hundreds of supporters of Shiite parties demonstrated in Iraq on Saturday.



Gathering in Baghdad at the entrance to the so-called Green Zone, where the US embassy and government buildings are situated, they carried Iraqi and Lebanese flags as well as photos of the slain secretary general of the Lebanese Shiite resistance movement, eyewitnesses reported.



In their slogans, they demanded retaliation against Israel.



Security forces cordoned off the area to prevent a storming of the Green Zone.



The news website Rudaw published footage showing security forces using a water cannon to try to push the crowd back.



Iranian-supported Shiite parties and militias have significant influence in Iraq. The also Iranian-aligned Hezbollah movement has aided armed groups in Iraq since the 2000s, helping with the training of fighters to enhance their attacks on US targets and expand Iran's influence in the country.



Hezbollah has also provided financial and arms support to the armed groups.











