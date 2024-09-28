IRANS SUPREME LEADER SAYS HEZBOLLAH IS UNCONQUERABLE

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei described the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance group as "unconquerable" on Saturday in comments after its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was confirmed dead in an Israeli airstrike.



"The criminal Zionists (Israelis) should know that they are incapable of damaging the stable structure of Hezbollah as the leader of the resistance front," Khamenei said in a statement, according to the IRNA state news agency.



Khamenei did not address the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, which was announced by Israel and confirmed by Hezbollah later on Saturday.



Iran is a major supporter of Hezbollah, alongside other resistance groups like the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Houthis in Yemen and other armed groups in Iraq and Syria.



Khamenei said the entire Islamic world should now stand by Lebanon and Hezbollah and continue the fight against Israel.



However, he did not say how Iran would react to Nasrallah's death.















