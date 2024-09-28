Fresh rocket alarm sounds in Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv

Rocket alarms sounded across central Israel and in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on Saturday, following a projectile launch from Yemen, according to the Israeli army.

DPA WORLD Published September 28,2024

Rocket alarms have been triggered once again in several areas in central Israel and in the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv, the army said on Saturday.



The warning sirens in Tel Aviv sounded in response to a projectile from Yemen, it said. The projectile was intercepted before reaching Israeli territory, the same source revealed shortly afterwards.



In Tel Aviv, the rocket alarm was last triggered on Thursday night when the Houthi militia in Yemen fired a rocket at the city. This projectile was also intercepted by the Israeli missile defence system.



The Houthis assert they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinian militant Hamas movement, against whom Israel is fighting in the Gaza Strip.













