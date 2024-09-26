Zelenskyy thanks U.S., Biden for new $7.9B military aid package for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday thanked the U.S. and his counterpart Joe Biden for its latest military aid package to Kyiv amounting to $7.9 billion.

"I am grateful to @POTUS Joe Biden, U.S. Congress and its both parties, Republicans and Democrats, as well as the entire American people for today's announcement of major U.S. defense assistance for Ukraine totalling $7.9 billion and sanctions against Russia," Zelenskyy said on X.

Indicating that Kyiv will use the latest military aid package "in the most efficient and transparent manner" to achieve their common goals, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to the U.S. for providing equipment that is "most critical to protecting our people."

He outlined these common goals to be "victory for Ukraine, just and lasting peace, and transatlantic security."

Zelenskyy appreciated Washington's decision to expand its programs for training more Ukrainian pilots to use F-16 fighter jets, as well as the sanctions imposed on Moscow to further limit its ability to fund the war, which began in February 2022.

"Ukraine and the United States remain close allies dedicated to defending freedom, human life, and shared security in Europe and beyond," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier in the day, Biden announced a $7.9 billion security assistance package, which will provide Ukraine with additional air defense and ammunition, including an additional Patriot air defense system and additional Patriot missiles.

The announcement comes ahead of a meeting scheduled between two presidents in Washington, where Zelenskyy will present Ukraine's "victory plan" to Biden.

The plan, whose specifics have not yet been made public, includes the security guarantee of NATO membership, according to Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak.