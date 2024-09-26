Zelensky meets NATO chief on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Wednesday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Ukrainian presidency said in a statement that Zelensky commended the alliance's long-term efforts to support Kyiv during Stoltenberg's tenure and said he thinks it achieved many very important results.

"You-as well as some other allies-helped to unite the world, including defense ministers, in helping Ukraine, in strengthening our army," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Zelensky also thanked Stoltenberg for the last two NATO summits, which he said have brought Kyiv closer to the alliance.

He underscored the importance of implementing agreements reached at the summit in Washington in July, particularly to fund at least €40 billion ($44.5 billion) in military aid to Ukraine in 2025, the statement said.

"Among the main topics of discussion were the need to enhance Ukraine's air defense, including the expedited delivery of additional systems, and the continued efforts on an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO as soon as possible," the statement added.

On the same day, Zelensky also held talks with other top leaders including his French, Panamanian, South African and Vietnamese counterparts, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and European Council President Charles Michel.