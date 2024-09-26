Ukraine says 2 killed, 19 injured in Russian airstrike in Donetsk region

A woman walks past a damaged building following a Russian strike in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on September 25, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

At least two people were killed and 19 others injured in a Russian airstrike in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram that Russia struck the city of Kramatorsk, 81 kilometers (50 miles) north of the city of Donetsk, with two guided bombs.

Filashkin, who expressed that he instructed authorities to provide people with all the necessary help, said search and rescue efforts are underway.

He added that two multi-story buildings in the city were damaged and victims may be trapped under the rubble.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the attack.