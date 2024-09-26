Russian, Equatorial Guinean presidents meet in Moscow

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 26 September 2024. (EPA Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks Thursday with Equatorial Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo in Moscow.

Putin expressed optimism in the meeting at the Kremlin that the reopening of diplomatic missions would strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

"We have significant potential for developing our bilateral economic ties. We also cooperate in the humanitarian sphere, particularly in training national personnel for your country, and we are ready to continue this work. Additionally, there are promising prospects in the area of military-technical cooperation," Putin said in the meeting.

Mbasogo emphasized that cooperation should extend beyond resource exploration and mining, and highlighted the importance of experience and technology exchange to foster the development of the Central African region.

He underscored Equatorial Guinea's commitment to deepening energy cooperation with Russia and other friendly nations.

"Our country, rich in natural resources such as gas and oil, is open to establishing strategic alliances with willing partners," he said.

Mbasogo also expressed hope for Russia's support in his country's efforts to join the BRICS economic bloc.