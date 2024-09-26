Russia claims it captured another settlement in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia claimed on Thursday that its forces captured the settlement of Ukrainsk in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow continues to claim advances amid its offensive on multiple fronts.

"In a decisive operation by units of the Tsentr (Center) group, the settlement of Ukrainsk in the Donetsk People's Republic was liberated," the ministry said in a statement.

Donetsk saw Russian-backed separatist efforts from 2014 to 2022, before the current war began.

Simultaneously, fighting continues in Russia's border region of Kursk. Over the past day, Ukrainian forces attempted three incursions across the Russian border near the settlements of Novy Put and Medvezhye, all of which were repelled, the ministry added.

The clashes continue in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces initiated an incursion last month, as well as in eastern Ukraine, where Russia continues to report advances on multiple fronts.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on Russia's claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the war, which Russia launched over 2 1/2 years ago.

















