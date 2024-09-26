Russia carries out drone attack on Kiev

About 10 Russian combat drones were shot down over the Ukrainian capital Kiev during the night, official reports said on Thursday morning.



The falling debris damaged cars and started fires, but these were extinguished, the Ukrainian civil defence department said, adding that the air raid in Kiev lasted five and a half hours.



In the regions of Mykolaiv and Ivano-Frankivsk, energy facilities were hit, causing partial power outages, it said.



The Ukrainian Air Force reported that of the 78 detected Russian drones, 66 were shot down. Additionally, four guided missiles were intercepted, it said.



Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for two and a half years.















