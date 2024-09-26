Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces arrive in Kazakhstan

Peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) started their Indestructible Brotherhood-2024 military exercises on Thursday in Kazakhstan's Almaty region.

Military contingents from Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan joined their Kazakh counterparts for the joint maneuvers, according to a statement from the CSTO press service.

As the chair of the organization in 2024, Kazakhstan has prioritized enhancing the CSTO's rapid deployment capabilities, including the seamless transit of troops and the further development of its peacekeeping potential, it said.

These exercises, held under the leadership of Maj. Gen. Almaz Dzhumakeev, commander of Kazakhstan's Airborne Assault Troops, will focus on the preparation and execution of peacekeeping operations at the Bereg training ground, it said.

The CSTO peacekeeping forces are made up of specially trained military, police, and civilian personnel from member states, with the composition and size of each peacekeeping mission determined by the CSTO Collective Security Council based on the specific situation and mission requirements.

The drills are scheduled to conclude next Monday.