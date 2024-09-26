Biden announces $7.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Thursday a $7.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine -- a significant boost in support as the war with Russia continues.

Biden said in a statement that supporting Ukraine has been a "top priority" for his administration and indicated that Ukraine has won the battle of Kyiv, reclaimed more than half the territory from Russia and safeguarded its sovereignty and independence.

"But there is more work to do. That is why, today, I am announcing a surge in security assistance for Ukraine and a series of additional actions to help Ukraine win this war," he said.

Biden has authorized $5.5 billion in Presidential Drawdown Authority to ensure the authority does not expire and the Defense Department is announcing $2.4 billion in security assistance through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, according to the statement.

The initiative will provide Ukraine with additional air defense, Unmanned Aerial Systems, and air-to-ground munitions, as well as strengthen its defense industrial base and support its maintenance and sustainment requirements.

Biden also decided to provide Ukraine with the Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) long-range munition.

In addition, to bolstering Ukraine's air defenses, the U.S. president directed the Pentagon to refurbish and provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defense battery and to provide Ukraine with additional Patriot missiles.

Regarding the building capacity of Ukraine's air force, he has directed the Defense Department to expand training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, including supporting the training of an additional 18 pilots next year, according to the statement.

Biden said the Justice and Treasury departments, and the Secret Service have taken action to disrupt a global cryptocurrency network, in coordination with international partners to counter Russian sanctions evasion and money laundering.

"The United States will continue to raise the costs on Russia for its war in Ukraine and to deprive the Russian defense industrial base of resources," according to the statement.

The U.S. president will also convene a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany next month.

"Through these actions, my message is clear: The United States will provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win this war," said Biden.

He is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House later Thursday.

Zelenskyy said he is "grateful" to Biden, Congress and the Republican and Democratic parties, as well as the American people for the announcement of assistance.

"I thank our closest ally, the United States, for finding a way to allocate the remaining security assistance to Ukraine and ensure that the Presidential authority is not expired by the end of the U.S. financial year," he wrote on X.