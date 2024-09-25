Serbia not servant of Russia, U.S.: President Vucic at UN

Serbia is not a servant of Russia or the U.S., and has its politics and interests, President Aleksandar Vucic said in his address Tuesday to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Those who attacked Serbia tried to seize part of its territory, and they are still trying to do that today. I am asking you, dear representatives and friends, what can we, as small libertarian countries do today in the world? Everyone is talking about Ukraine, no one is allowed to talk about Serbia. We are not servants of Russia or the USA, we have our own politics and interests,'' he said.

Vucic said a Pandora's box was not opened with the attack on Ukraine.

He asked why the leaders of great powers talk about the need for Ukraine to be free, to respect the UN and its charter but they do not respect the charter and resolution 1244 when a word is spoken about the territorial integrity of Serbia.

Resolution 1244 granted the UN authority in Kosovo, leading to the deployment of NATO's peacekeeping force in Kosovo (KFOR), including Turkish troops.

Vucic showed a document that said, "No one can have an armed force on the territory of Kosovo except KFOR."

He said we are a "reasonable nation."

"But because of fanaticism, there is no justice for the Serbs in Kosovo. It threatens the daily life of Serbs and other non-Albanian residents," he said.

Vucic asked: "How can there be peace in Kosovo if the rights of one people are threatened?"

"Serbia is a small country, which cannot compete with big powers, but we have an obligation to our people. Since everyone else is not interested in the truth, little Serbia remains dedicated to progress, to look to the future, to wait for the moment when the principles of respect of international law are returned to the world political stage. We will remain committed to the dialogue with Pristina under the auspices of the EU, we will fight to preserve peace. There is only one thing that we will not give to anyone, and that is the freedom and independence of Serbia," said Vucic.

Kosovo declared unilateral independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognized as independent by dozens of countries, including Türkiye, but Serbia still sees Kosovo as its "own territory."