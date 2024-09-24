 Contact Us
2 Russian strategic bombers carry out flight over Bering Sea off coast of Alaska

Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers conducted an 11-hour flight over neutral waters in the Bering Sea, accompanied by Su-35 and Su-30SM fighter jets, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The ministry emphasized that all operations adhered to international airspace regulations.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 24,2024
Two Russian Tu-95ms strategic bombers conducted a flight over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea off the western coast of Alaska, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The flight lasted over 11 hours, with two fighter jets-Su-35s and Su-30sm-providing cover to the strategic bombers, a ministry statement said.

"All flights are operated in strict accordance with international airspace regulations," it stressed.

Strategic missile carrier bombers Tu-95ms are part of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the air component of the nuclear triad comprising aircraft, submarines, and intercontinental ballistic missiles.