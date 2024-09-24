2 Russian strategic bombers carry out flight over Bering Sea off coast of Alaska

Two Russian Tu-95ms strategic bombers conducted a flight over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea off the western coast of Alaska, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The flight lasted over 11 hours, with two fighter jets-Su-35s and Su-30sm-providing cover to the strategic bombers, a ministry statement said.

"All flights are operated in strict accordance with international airspace regulations," it stressed.

Strategic missile carrier bombers Tu-95ms are part of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the air component of the nuclear triad comprising aircraft, submarines, and intercontinental ballistic missiles.