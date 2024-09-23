Macron calls for new international order in response to war in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called for "a new international order" in the wake of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking at the "Meeting for Peace" organized by the Catholic Sant'Egidio community in Paris, he urged European leaders to prepare for a post-war reality that rethinks the continent's organization.

"We must be imaginative enough to think about the peace of tomorrow, a peace in Europe in a new form," Macron stated, advocating for an inclusive vision that extends beyond the current structures of the EU and NATO. He emphasized the need for a broader approach to cooperation and peacebuilding, particularly concerning the Balkans and the geographical realities of Europe.

Macron criticized existing institutions like the UN, World Bank, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) for failing to adequately reflect the modern world.

"Our order today is incomplete and unjust. Many of the most populated countries did not exist when the seats were distributed," he said.

Addressing past criticisms regarding his approach to Russia, Macron reiterated his belief in the necessity of reconciling relations with the nation, albeit in a new organizational framework. He emphasized that Europe needs to "rethink" its interactions with Russia in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In May 2022, shortly after the ongoing war began, he was criticized for stating that Russia should not be " humiliated. "

His more recent hesitation to rule out sending French troops to Ukraine has also drawn Western criticism.

Looking ahead, Macron said he would raise his concerns to the UN General Assembly, where he said would advocate for global reforms to create "fairer" and more inclusive international institutions.

"I will come back to this this week at the UN," he announced, highlighting the urgency of these reforms.

In addition to addressing European security, Macron commented on the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza. He stressed that peace must be rooted in "coexistence" and recognition of the rights of all individuals to live peacefully.

As the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, Israel's brutal offensive has resulted in over 41,400 deaths, mostly among women and children, with more than 95,800 injured, according to local health authorities. The conflict has displaced nearly the entire population of the territory, exacerbated by a blockade that has led to severe shortages of essential supplies.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.