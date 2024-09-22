Russia blocks UN reform plan at New York summit

Russia is blocking the adoption of a UN reform plan at the Summit of the Future in New York, previously expected to be adopted unanimously by all 193 states.



Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin requested an amendment to the text of the reform plan, drawn up under German leadership at the United Nations. Otherwise, he said, Russia would distance itself from the consensus.



"If our amendment is not included in the text of the pact, we will also distance ourselves from the consensus on this document," Vershinin said.



The planned joint adoption of the document thus appears to be off the table. Vershinin said that the countries that were not satisfied with the agreement had not been given the opportunity for further negotiations.











