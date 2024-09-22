Gaza contact group 'doing everything to stop Israeli genocide' in Gaza: Turkish FM Fidan

Gaza contact group has been "doing everything to stop Israel's genocide" in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a meeting Sunday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan attended the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League Contact Group on the margins of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The contact group has been "doing its best" to raise international awareness of the ongoing attacks on Palestinian civilians, Fidan told the meeting, according to the sources.

"This week, during our meetings and bilateral discussions, we must focus on the knife-edge situation in Palestine and its dangerous consequences," he was quoted as saying.

The Contact Group, formed at the OIC-Arab League Extraordinary Joint Summit in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, last November, has been actively engaged in diplomatic initiatives across various international capitals to find a solution on the ongoing Israeli war in the Gaza Strip.

- 'Mobilize all means to stop this madness'

Fidan emphasized that the contact group has to "mobilize all means at our disposal to stop this madness."

"We must counter the disinformation produced by pro-Israeli media outlets, which use false narratives to deepen the occupation," he added.

Stressing that the international law stands by the contact group, Fidan said thanks to the joint efforts and the resistance of the Palestinians, Palestine has a seat in the General Assembly.

Israel has continued its deadly onslaught on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 41,400 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and more than 95,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.