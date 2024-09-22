Türkiye, Albania to continue to bolster ties in all areas: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama discussed on Sunday bilateral ties, regional and global issues.

The closed-door meeting at the Turkish House came on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Erdoğan stated that efforts will continue to further develop bilateral relations in all areas, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

The president stressed that the "massacres" committed by Israel in Palestinian territories, particularly in Gaza, harm regional and global peace.

He said that "violations of human rights and international law must now be stopped and that Israel will be forced to stop if all world states act together in a peace-oriented manner."